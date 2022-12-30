Winter nearly forgot about us at Christmas — but remembered us just in time for New Year’s.
In a rush to make up for lost time, winter huffed and puffed and drizzled and drifted through Arizona all week — after having brutalized most of the rest of the country at Christmas.
Rain, snow, winds and clouds moved in on Wednesday and will likely continue through the weekend and beyond. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers in Payson on New Year’s Day, highs near 43 and wind gusts up to 15 mph.
In Show Low, the New Year’s Day forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain and snow showers, with a high near 39 and gusty southwest winds as high as 32 mph. The region got snow showers throughout the week — leaving an inch or two at a time.
That’s all good news for the Sunrise Ski Resort on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. At the start of the week, the resort had a 28-inch base — mostly from manufactured snow. Just three of eight lifts were open. The forecast called for heavy snow on Wednesday, with snow showers continuing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The forecast called for heavy snow on Sunday night — and a 50% chance of snow on Monday.
So 2023 should get started off right with some awesome skiing.
The resumption of winter after a warm, dry Christmas lull came amidst a flurry of news about the state’s epic drought — and the worsening statewide water shortage.
Just before Christmas, the Arizona Department of Water Resources announced it will block the expansion of large-scale, irrigated farming in Mohave County — after concluding giant farms were quickly draining the water table.
The state’s action comes after years of refusal by the state legislature to allow groundwater management laws in most of rural Arizona. The state decades ago agreed to groundwater management rules for counties receiving Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Project. That includes Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties.
However, rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have no groundwater management rules at all. This means any large-scale users can drill all the wells they want — and pump as much groundwater as they please.
This provoked headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that the Saudi agricultural giant Alamarai was pumping water on huge state trust land parcels — and paying about one-fifth the going rate for water. The farms grew thirsty alfalfa crops exported to feed cattle on dairy farms in Saudi Arabia.
Other headlines noted that giant farming operations in Mohave and Cochise counties were drilling huge, deep wells that drained ancient aquifers so quickly that shallow wells all over the region were going dry.
The White Mountains areas of Apache and Navajo counties get the most rain in the state — and have no restrictions on groundwater pumping. Water levels in wells have been declining — although not as rapidly as in places like Cochise, Mohave and Yavapai counties.
Some areas of Gila County have all but gone dry — including Pine and Strawberry. The water improvement district there has imposed a moratorium on new development due to the number of wells that have gone dry. Payson’s in better shape, thanks to the decision to impose water conservation rules and a requirement that new developments demonstrate a 100-year supply of water. That stabilized dropping water tables. Payson then invested $50 million in a pipeline to pull water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Mogollon Rim. This pipeline now provides 3,000 acre-feet of water annually — making Payson one of the few towns in the whole state with a sustainable, long-term water supply.
The state’s imposition of an Irrigation Non-expansion Area in the Hualapai Basin near Kingman represents a new front in the water wars — with many areas facing a growing shortage. The order means that new irrigation is allowed only in fields smaller than two acres. It also requires owners of large wells to install meters and report their usage. Those existing well owners can still pump as much water as they want.
The state has previously established irrigation restrictions in Douglas, the Harquahala Valley near Phoenix and in the Joseph City area of Navajo County.
Agriculture still uses about 80% of the water in the state — with much of it coming from the Colorado River.
The state legislature this year approved a $1 billion state fund to develop new sources of water — and a $400 million fund to underwrite water conservation projects. The federal government also included billions of dollars for water projects in the West as part of two different pandemic and infrastructure relief measures.
However, the prospects for finding major new sources of water remain bleak. Arizona at one point urged the federal government to build a $9 billion pipeline to pump water along a 700-mile-long pipeline from the Missouri River to Denver. This would entail pumping 600,000 acre-feet annually uphill across the Great Plains. In return, Denver could give up water in the Colorado River. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation essentially ignored the proposal.
The state and the federal government are now studying other problematic ideas, like building a water desalination plant to provide water to Mexico — in return for a portion of its entitlement to the Colorado River.
In the meantime, the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River have hit the lowest levels since they filled up. Arizona lost 21% of its entitlement this year — and will likely lose more next year. This has prompted many cities and farms to pump more groundwater — prompting water tables to decline more rapidly.
So this week’s belated return of winter postpones the reckoning — a least a little.
The Sierra Nevadas are so far reporting the best snow year in a decade — which will refill reservoirs, delay another dangerous fire season and perhaps enable California to share more of the cutbacks on the Colorado River. The state’s snowpack before the latest string of storms was already 163% of normal — in a La Niña year that was supposed to produce a dry winter there.
Of course, last year — a snowy California December was followed by the driest January, February and March on record.
Arizona’s also done a little better on winter snow and rain than predicted, based on snow and rain records from previous La Niña years. However, the winter has proved very warm. That will likely mean what snow we do get will melt faster. That means we could get a good growth of grass and fine fuels heading into an early start to the fire season.
Oh my.
So forget about it.
Go skiing.
Or slap on the snowshoes.
Enjoy winter while you can.
