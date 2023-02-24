An energetic, displaced jet stream continues to send huge winter storms howling across the United States.
The storm hit Rim Country and the White Mountains on Tuesday night – and continued through week. The National Weather Service reported winds up to 48 miles an hour in Payson at the airport.
Trees toppled onto houses, roofs came loose, and white-out conditions closed highways as the winds swept through Arizona. The highest recorded wind gusts rose to 88 mph at Sunset Point on Highway 17.
Snow followed on the heels of the wind. The forecast predicted Payson would get 2-6 inches, Show Low 4-6 inches, Flagstaff 12 to 18 inches and mountaintops like Snow Bowl in Flagstaff and Sunrise in the White Mountains up to 24 inches.
On Wednesday, the Sunrise Ski Resort near Show Low reported 8 inches of fresh snow overnight – with a base of 84 inches.
The resulting storm toppled trees in Payson and across northern Arizona.
“A tree fell on our house,” said Kathleen Kelly, who spent Wednesday night in a hotel with the insurance company on speed dial. “When the fire department came, they told me this is happening all over town.”
J. Hugh Grace posted a picture on Facebook of the tree that fell across his driveway. “I woke up this morning to half a tree in my yard. It narrowly missed my truck – which is good, but I need to get out today and head to the Valley for chemo – which can’t be rescheduled.”
Fortunately, a tree-removal service responded quickly to his call. “Tree Crafters came out at very short notice and cleared up the mess without charging me a huge amount of money. Great guys – they’re really doing a nice, neat job.”
Randy Roberson awoke early in Tonto Basin to take a picture of the flooding on Tonto Creek. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office posted a car at the crossing, to prevent further tragedies from people trying to cross as the floodwaters rose.
Roberson is now working on international disaster relief efforts, so he’s trying to get the word out here – urging people to treat such storms with respect. “I’ve seen way too much disaster. Any little thing I can do to lessen disaster or dumb move ramifications, I’m called to do.”
As of Wednesday, the storm had fallen short of predictions in Payson. However, the town’s road crews were scrambling to keep roads open, clear downed trees and cope with downed wires.
“Currently, Town crews are out removing downed trees and APS also has crews working in the area,” said the Public Works Department on a Facebook post. “All employees are responding as quickly as possible with safety a top priority. As a precaution, please keep extra food and water on hand, your cell phone charged and fuel in your vehicle in the event you lose power. Please ensure you have a supply of necessary medications on hand as there is also potential for another snowstorm early next week.”
Bob Ritter, in East Verde Park, said a violent wind woke him at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He watched in astonishment as a piece of metal roofing about three feet square danced on the wind on the front porch – moving back and forth before finally crash landing on his doorstep.
“That was quite the blow. Amazing,” he said.
The driving force behind the storm remains a supercharged, wayward jet stream, which has been blasting the West with a succession of winter storms since December.
The forecast called for a break in the storm Friday and maybe Saturday, but then forecast a chance for another strong storm this weekend.
The NWS travel advisories lasted throughout the week, especially in the high country. Flagstaff now appears poised to break its snowfall record of 71 inches set in 2019.
“Historically, this snow is starting to become very significant,” said chief Flagstaff meteorologist Brian Klimowski. “It’s a highly impactful event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!