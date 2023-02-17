The rain’s falling.
The snow pack’s building.
The drought’s on the run.
Ding Dong the water shortage witch is dead. Throw a party – and invite some developers.
Well. Maybe not just yet.
The storm this week brought heavy snowfall across the state, including three inches in Payson. Even Tucson got half an inch and the storm shut down major highways across the state. The areas above the Rim got buried – with a foot in Show Low and Flagstaff, almost nine inches in Heber, eight inches in St. Johns and 10 inches in Greer. Across the vast expanse of the Navajo Nation, the Weather Service reported about seven inches.
The Sunrise Ski Resort got 18 inches – bringing the season total to 135 inches.
The storm eased through the end of the week, but another winter storm is forecast to arrive Monday or Tuesday and continuing for a couple of days.
This only added to the joy of a wet January during which Rim Country and the White Mountains got a lot more snow and rain than normal – after years of drought. In January alone, Payson got 5 inches of rain – twice the normal amount. Show Low got 2.26 inches of rain – compared to the normal 1.35 inches for the month. Show Low also got a whopping 21 inches of snow – compared to the normal 4 inches.
Roosevelt Lake has risen to 77% full and the C.C. Cragin Reservoir’s at 59%. Moreover, even on Tuesday the Salt River was booming along at 125% and the Verde at 165% of normal.
Even before the storms hit — Happy Jack had 36 inches of snow, Hannagan Meadow 26 inches, Heber 26 inches and Hawley Lake 43 inches.
All of Northern Arizona battened down in the face of a winter storm warning most of the week.
So it’s all good? Right? We can forget about that whole – worst drought in 1,200 years thing.
Well. Not really.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell are down to about 28% full.
The federal government could shut off the spigot on the Colorado River, which supplies about 40% of Arizona’s water.
And efforts to talk nice and work out a plan have so far floundered.
California’s first in line for the Colorado River – and has basically told the other six states with right to the river to go pound sand – which they’ll find in the bottom of the empty reservoirs.
Granted, Lake Mead has risen about four feet since December – but it’s still 181 feet below full pool and only about 55 feet above dead pool. At that point, not only will all the hydropower electric generators shut down – but the US Bureau of Reclamation will likely cut off everyone’s water.
The failure of the seven states with rights to the Colorado River to agree on a plan to cut use by 2-4 million acre-feet sometime this year signals an ongoing water crisis.
The seven states a century ago divided up more water than the river actually carries in an average year. The seven states agreed to a division of about 20 million acre-feet of water per year, after a series of wet years. Hydrologists warned that the Colorado River’s subject to decades-long droughts – and that was before anyone worried about global warming. Now, 23 years into an epic drought – the flow of the river’s down to about 11 million-acre feet annually. The steady drawdown of the giant reservoirs on the river has postponed the day of reckoning that now appears to have arrived.
California offered to take a roughly 10% cut – which could mean that Arizona and Nevada will lose most of their share. California has senior water rights and uses about half of the water in the river. The Colorado River supplies about half the water used in Los Angeles. Roughly 19 million of the 40 million people who get water from the river live in California.
California did get near-record snowfall in many areas this winter – and reservoirs have refilled. However, the state has been draining its underground water supplies ever since the drought started. The water and wildfire crisis in California has barely abated – despite the wet winter.
California has offered to conserve about 400,000 acre-feet – which would mean Arizona would lose 560,000 acre-feet and Nevada about 40,000 acre-feet. That would prove a disaster for both Phoenix and Las Vegas, which depend heavily on water from the Colorado. California’s proposal wouldn’t kick in until Lake Mead hits “dead pool.”
Of course, that leaves Payson sitting pretty – with rights to 3,000 acre-feet annually from the wonderfully reliable C.C. Cragin Reservoir. Currently, Payson uses less than 2,000 acre-feet.
White Mountains faces a tighter water supply – with many groundwater levels dropping, both because of the drought and because of increased use. However, the White Mountains remain the wettest corner of the state.
So both Payson and the White Mountains face fewer wrenching water woes than almost any other place in the state – or most of California for that matter.
Still: Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain.
And snow.
We need the water.
And besides.
We definitely want to put off fire season as long as possible.
