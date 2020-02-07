Hundreds, if not thousands, of Rim Country women have taken part in a Bible-based program over the past 40 years. They study the Bible and enjoy a fellowship that’s provided support and encouragement and led to many long-lasting friendships.
The women have met most Thursday mornings since 1978, and more recently, since 2012 or 2013, on Monday evenings, for what’s now called Women’s Bible Studies, hosted by the Women’s Ministry of Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
It started when four women decided they wanted to be part of a women’s Bible study. At the time, none were offered in the area, says Kathy Pirch, who has participated since the start.
So, Ruth Westphal, the mother of Phoenix Suns player and coach Paul Westphal, suggested they attend the Christown Women’s Bible Study in Phoenix. The group carpooled to the Valley and attended the study, which had 500 participants. One woman they met suggested they start their own study and so the Rim Country Women’s Bible Studies was launched.
It was non-denominational, but the group met at the church at the corner of West Bonita and South Colcord, which was then home to the Southern Baptist Church and has since become Expedition Church. The facility was chosen because several of the organizers were members of the congregation and it had plenty of room.
When Mountain Bible Church opened in September 2002 the program moved there and became the Rim Country Bible Break. At the time, most participants were members of Mountain Bible and the study gave rise to the church’s Women’s Ministry.
Among the earliest teachers for the group were Gaye Weaver, Marianne Morrison, Barbara Rush and Kathleen McQuain. As the program grew it became necessary to have a coordinator and sometimes co-coordinators. Pirch has served as both an individual coordinator and worked with other women as a co-coordinator. The Mountain Bible Church Women’s Ministry oversees the program and the associate pastor of the church reviews the studies to make sure they are based on biblical truths.
Over the years many of the directors of the Women’s Ministry have come from the ranks of the teachers and coordinators of the Women’s Bible Studies. The current director, Donna Goble, teaches this semester’s evening class, “Daniel — Lives of Integrity, Words of Prophecy,” written by Bible study author Beth Moore. Goble was a coordinator with Raenel Mathews for five years and then became a co-director of MBC’s Women’s Ministry with Diane Pletka. Like Goble, Mathews is teaching a class this semester, “Mindset: Learning & Living the Will of God — Romans 8” from the Sweeter Than Chocolate Series by Precept Ministries.
The studies selected are often authored by noted Bible teachers like Moore or from specialty publishers. Goble said the studies by Moore are some of the most popular with the group, but they try to bring different points of view into the mix as well. They have even had studies developed by members, she said.
All participants can make recommendations for study topics or specific studies, asking for repeats as well. At the end of each semester, members are asked to evaluate the program and make recommendations.
The semesters generally coincide with the school year, one starting in the fall and the other starting at the first of the year. The current semester of studies started in January. Each opens with a brunch so everyone can meet the teachers and get an overview of the studies and enjoy one another’s company. Sometimes more informal studies are held during the summer, Pirch said.
The Women’s Ministry also provides an opportunity for Rim Country women to take part in abbreviated studies through one-day conferences and two-day retreats. This year a one-day conference is planned for April and a two-day retreat takes place next year.
To learn more about Mountain Bible’s Women’s Ministry and its programs visit www.mbc-women.com.
