March is Women’s History Month, and CASA of Gila County is expressing its deepest gratitude for the women who are standing up for abused and neglected children in Arizona.
Nearly 83% of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) in Arizona are female — these women are making a difference in children’s lives across Arizona, giving them a voice in court and advocating for their best interest.
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world,” is a famous quote by Anne Frank.
One person in a child’s life who isn’t paid to show up means the world to a child in foster care. Today, there are over 14,000 children in Arizona who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and/or neglect.
“Children in Gila County desperately need stable and caring adults in their lives during a time that they need it most,” said Patti Dremler, CASA of Gila County coordinator. “We need our community to step up to be the one constant person in the life of a child who has been removed from their parents’ home.”
In Gila County, only 43 out of 170 children in foster care have a CASA advocate (only 25%). Studies have shown that a child in foster care that is assigned a CASA volunteer is more likely to succeed in school, more likely to find a safe, permanent home, and half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
How can you make a difference? Become a CASA volunteer, today. Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child.
CASA volunteers visit with the children regularly. They follow the progress of the child’s court case, speak with important people in the child’s life, and report their observations back to the court so the judge can make informed decisions on behalf of the child.
No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
For more information, visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/CASAofGilaCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!