Volunteers placed wreaths on more than 800 graves of veterans in five Rim Country cemeteries on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.
It’s the fourth year Payson has joined communities across the country in honoring those who served in the U.S. military.
Jessica Weinland and husband Josh Weinland, who served as master of ceremonies once again, brought the event to Payson in 2019. Jessica Weinland serves as the location coordinator.
The formal event took place at the Veterans Memorial at Green Valley Park. Then volunteers followed trucks with boxes of wreaths to place on graves at Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, Pine Cemetery, Tonto Basin H4 Cemetery and Tonto Apache Reservation Cemetery, which was added this year.
Pat Lockwood joined approximately 64 other volunteers in placing wreaths on the graves of soldiers at Mountain Meadows.
“I’m out here because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “I just moved here from Kansas City. We always wanted to do it at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas but we were never able to get there. So, this is the right thing to do.”
Her husband, Chris Lockwood, is a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a radio specialist in the tank division.
“He can’t stand very long or he’d be out here with me,” Pat said.
The volunteers say the names of each veteran at every grave they place a wreath on because “They say it’s not when they die that a soldier’s truly forgotten, it’s when their name is spoken for the very last time,” said Jessica Weinland. “So, they end up dying twice.
“If you take that to heart and it means something to you, it’s a super profound thing. So, we just want to make sure that they’re never forgotten, ever.”
She said it’s just a powerful event.
“I keep doing this event every year because of the healing that I have seen when I watch a veteran or a family member place a wreath,” Jessica Weinland said. “Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach. I intend to continue this mission as long as I possibly can and I can only hope to pass this along to the next generation.
“I believe that the quote from Ronald Reagan could not be more true today, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.’”
The ceremony at Green Valley Park featured a missing man formation flyover and a three-volley (cannon) salute. The local pilots for the flyover included Navy pilot (ret.) Rory Hansen, Marine Corps pilot (ret.) Vic Tansey, Air Force pilot (ret.) Craig Swaby and Carl Brownd, a pilot and oral surgeon.
The Payson Military Honor Guard placed a wreath at the memorials for each of the eight branches of service at the Veterans Memorial at GVP during the ceremony that featured the Pledge of Allegiance led by Autumn Weinland and “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Melissa Lamb.
Co-location coordinators included Teresa Montoya, Dottie Hearn (Pine), Ty Brunson (Tonto Basin).
Wreaths Across America planned to place 2.7 million wreaths at 3,702 locations in the United States this year.
Wreaths Across America started running a buy one, get one wreath for next year from Dec. 15, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023. They raise funds all year. Donations can be made online at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/AZ0139 or by calling Jessica Weinland at 210-792-3467 and she’ll pick up your donation by check.
The genesis of the
Rim Country eventJessica and Josh Weinland visited Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in 2017.
“We didn’t know much about it and just kind of wanted to experience it for ourselves,” she said.
“It was so profound and just touching that I decided, man, Payson needs something like this.”
A visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a boy also moved Morrill Worcester. And, years later, just before Christmas in 1992, the owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, with the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, laid the surplus wreaths the company had in an older section of Arlington National Cemetery that received fewer and fewer visitors each year.
In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals who had helped with their annual veterans wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, to continue and expand this effort, and support other groups around the country who wanted to do the same. The mission of the group is simple: remember, honor, teach.
The Weinlands were living in San Antonio, Texas, at the time of their visit to Arlington National Cemetery. That’s where Josh, a medically retired U.S. Army Iraq War veteran, was last stationed.
Jessica grew up in Payson and is a PHS graduate, and they moved back to Payson to be closer to family.
