New management means lots of new items on the menu at Yogurt Yum in Payson.
The store at 802 N. Beeline Highway in the Swiss Village features plenty of other options to satisfy your sweet tooth under the ownership of Levy and Amanda Hurtado. The couple took ownership on Nov. 30 and updated the menu and remodeled the space.
Manager Renae Hurtado is married to Levy’s brother, Daniel.
Levy Hurtado also owns Security Systems by Vueuv Technologies, which is next door to Yogurt Yum.
Levy and Daniel Hurtado also own 8410 Media.
Yogurt Yum is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. They’re closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In addition to six flavors of frozen yogurt with flavors that change weekly, with no sugar added, vegan, fruit and dairy products, they sell two kinds of crepes. Missy’s Crepes feature cream cheese and strawberry fruit. Nutella Banana crepes feature Nutella, banana and strawberries.
They also sell Fusions, which are sodas mixed with syrups and creams. The Dr. Loco featuring Dr. Pepper, coconut, raspberry syrup and heavy whipping cream is the most popular, followed by the Bloody Bull featuring Red Bull, strawberry and raspberry syrup, Sprite and lime. The other Fusions include Aloha, Dirty Coke, Oranchita, Tropic Thunder and Mega Monster.
Their frescas include Limonade and Cucumber Mint, as well as the new Horchata rice water.
They also sell Mexican sodas and plan to add new drinks this summer.
The menu also includes Miss B’s Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcakes and “Snackies” like a Plain Fruit Bowl with watermelon, pineapple, mango and cucumber, Mexi Bowl with fruit, tamarind, lime, chamoy and peanuts, Fresas Con Crema featuring strawberries, cream and granola, Crema Bowl featuring fruit bowl, crema and granola and Tostilocos featuring Tostitos, cueritos, tamarind, cucumber, peanuts, serpentine, tajin, lime, clamato, chamoy, valentina and tamarind stick.
The shop features tables and chairs and a couch with a Nintendo Switch and flat screen for those wanting to play.
Yogurt Yum is a family operated business.
The family moved to Payson from Phoenix a year ago because Levy and Amanda Hurtado are youth pastors who knew Tim and Stephanie McDonald from Church for the Nations Payson. They moved here to start a youth ministry.
