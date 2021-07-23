On Friday, July 9, 2021, Aaron Batey passed away at the age of 29. This was due to an accident he was in on June 19, 2021. Aaron never recovered.
Aaron was born on June 18, 1992 to Russell Batey and now, Judy Erickson.
Aaron graduated from Payson High School 2012. His passions in life were camping, trying to be a cowboy and, being a fierce friend to those that loved him. Most of all, he worked to be a great father to his life, his world, his son, Liam. Those that loved him, have told me that he was a friend that they could always count on and that they loved him as a brother and more.
Aaron left behind his father, Russell; his mother Judy; two sisters, Candice and Shelby; grandmother Vera; a wife that he was separated from, Ivette; his son, Liam; niece, Emma; a nephew, Emmanual; a sweet girlfriend, Storm; uncles, aunts, and several cousins.
Aaron will be missed terribly but, remembered forever.
For thoughts and prayers or possible donations, contact Russell 928-474-1566.
