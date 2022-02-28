Adelbert Austin Myers of Pine, Arizona passed peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022 following a short illness and an amazing, full life.
Austin was born to Elzie and Mildred (Austin) Myers in Springfield, Illinois on April 5, 1936. Austin, his sister Mary Ellen and his brother John moved with their parents to Phoenix, Arizona in 1951.
In 1952 Austin was at church camp when one of his buddies dared him to ask out the Arizona governor’s daughter, Mary Lou Pyle – turned out to be the best dare he ever took! They were married on December 20, 1958.
Austin graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1955. In 1960, he graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While at ASU, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
In 1966 with the encouragement of his dear friend, Bob Zeigler, a log cabin was built in Pine, Arizona for the family’s enjoyment. In 1971 Austin’s love of the outdoors and visionary mind took he and his family to Pine for permanent residence. He went on to be a successful entrepreneur creating five beautiful housing developments and building numerous houses in Pine all while pursuing many varied interests. Austin was fortunate to be able to partake in his love of fishing and hunting with numerous “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” trips to Alaska, British Columbia, New Zealand, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Newfoundland. Mary Lou often joined him on these trips.
Austin also had a great deal of interest in genealogy. With his love for road trips, he traveled to many places in the United States to learn more about his ancestors. He did considerable research into both his and Mary Lou’s families.
Austin pursued with vigor, loved with his whole heart and knew the joys of life didn’t come without the struggles.
Austin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou; his daughters Janet (John) Povinelli and Lou Ann Carlson; his grandchildren Amy (Les) Litwin and Johnny (Erika) Povinelli; great grandson Jack Povinelli and great granddaughter Ada Povinelli; his sister Mary Ellen Vega; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Pine.
