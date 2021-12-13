Adrian Glynn Ross, age 84, passed away at his home in Payson Arizona, Friday, December 3, 2021. Glynn was born April 8, 1937 in Grinnell, Iowa to Clayton Lloyd and Esther Grace (Kershner) Ross. Glynn was a patriot to his country. He served in the United States Navy for 9 ½ years as an Aviation Ordnanceman / Combat aircrewman, P2V-5F Anti-submarine patrol aircraft. Glynn’s motto was “God, Family, Country and Hard Work.” Glynn was Business Manager and Financial Secretary for the IBEW Local 640 in Phoenix, Arizona for approximately 12 ½ years in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Glynn was Arizona State Athletic Commissioner for 6 years and Honorary Athletic Commissioner for the State of Nevada. He was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Glynn is survived by his wife, Nancy; a brother, Charles T. (Virginia) Ross; five children: Clayton (Peggy) Ross, Cheryl (Scott) Goodman, Sterling (Sue Wendt) Haumont, Clinton Ross, Kendra (Timothy Howard) Keever, and foster son, Jimmy Smith; six grandchildren: Kristy (Ed) Aceves, Justin (Nicole) Goodman, Ryan (Tyson) Goodman-Black, Glynn (Krissy) Ross, John (Maren) Goodman, Taylor (Madison) Keever; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 am at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85024.
Flowers are to be sent to Messinger Mortuary, Payson Arizona.
