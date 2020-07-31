On Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 93, with family by his side, Alexander George Clarke Jensen passed away peacefully while at home in Payson, Ariz.
George was born on Feb. 1, 1927 near Gladstone, Manitoba. He was the fourth child of seven born to Alexander and Christina Clarke. The family moved to the Auburndale area near Wainwright, Alberta later that year. His mother passed away three years later in childbirth with twins, and his father passed away four years thereafter. Various families took in the children and George went to live with Peter and Nellie Jensen, a neighbor of the family.
George met and later married Miriam Elizabeth Wilson on Dec. 18, 1946. They attended Prophetic Bible Institute in Calgary for two years. His wife, his six siblings and a granddaughter preceded George in death.
After working on local farms and for a house moving company, he operated his own small trucking company and then began what would be a long career in the propane business with various positions in the Calgary, Alberta area. He would continue in the propane business for an additional 42 years after immigrating to Arizona in 1972 with his wife and two youngest children. In 2004, in honor of his lifetime of service, he received the Pioneer Award from the Arizona Propane Gas Association.
George lived his Christian faith each day. He was active in many churches, and with his wife at the piano, enjoyed song leading at various missions and churches in Arizona.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend to many. George’s unending work ethic, love of nature and the outdoors, passion for gardening and sense of adventure will follow his memory. He maintained a very strong connection to his family and friends during multiple trips back to Canada.
George is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will announce memorial service arrangements at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are through Messinger Payson Funeral Home, Payson Ariz.
