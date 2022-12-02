Alga R. Phillips, age 84, of Pine, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2022. Alga was born in Coffeyville, Kansas in August of 1938. She moved to Texas as a child, married Glyn Phillips, and upon retirement moved to Pine, Arizona in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Walker.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Glyn Phillips, their two daughters, Mary Brooks and her husband Dennis Brooks of New Caney, Texas; Martha Slater, and her husband Paul Slater II of Gilbert, Arizona. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Daniel Brooks and his wife Cristy, Jonathan Brooks and his wife Jessie, Andy Slater and his wife Jenny, Christopher Slater, Ryan Slater and his wife Hannah, Aaron Walker and his wife Jade, and Ember Walker. Additionally, Alga is survived by her ten great grandchildren, Lillian Brooks, Abigail Brooks, William Blake Brooks, Rosalyn Brooks, Emma Slater, Hudson Slater, Hannah Slater, Grace Slater, Nehemias Clewis-Jones, and Andy Clewis-Jones.
She attended Strawberry Chapel in Strawberry, Arizona. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, neighbors, and friends. She and Glyn loved and served the Lord and taught their family to do so as well. She will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
