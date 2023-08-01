Alice Mae Whitman, aged 70, passed away at her home in Peru, IN surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Alice was born in Larned, KS to Oliver and Anna Foss and started and raised her family in OK and, eventually, WA. For nearly 20 years, Alice owned and operated A&K Upholstery out of her home in Electric City, WA. Recognized by her community, Alice selflessly donated her time each year to mend US Flags for the Spring Canyon Cemetery Memorial Day Service. After retirement, Alice made her home in Payson, AZ where she could often be seen walking the alleyway near her home with her gregarious and talkative Redbone Coonhound, Anja. Alice’s spirit of giving back continued in her new community of Payson. She produced many home-made crochet blankets and scarves for the local homeless center. Alice volunteered countless hours at the Community Presbyterian Food Bank, volunteered for and even led the Student Weekend Food Program at the United Methodist Church (UMC) for a time and was recognized for her volunteerism with a service award. While volunteering at UMC, Alice also started a weaving pro-gram to turn plastic grocery bags into sleeping mats for the area’s homeless population. Alice spearheaded the sleeping mat program at UMC after several years of producing mats at home on her homebuilt loom for distribution through the Community Presbyterian Food Bank. For her selfless dedication to giving back to her community the UMC honored her by naming the weaving program, the “Alice Whitman Weaving Circle.” Alice was an incredibly talented seamstress, upholsterer, crocheter, crafter and gardener; she used those talents to touch the lives of so many. Alice will forever be remembered for her kind, and giving heart—whether a friend, family, or stranger, she was always willing to help. Alice shared her love of camping, card games, crafting, gardening, dogs and birdwatching with her friends and family. Alice had a way of bringing everyone together, while exuding an infectious strength and humorous wit that was appreciated by all that knew her. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Phillip J. Whitman, her parents Oliver and Anna Foss, her brother Richard Starland, and her beloved Redbone Coonhound, Anja. She is survived by her three children, Sarah (Sister) Vetten, Dale Bedea, Buddy (Bub) Whitman, her four grandchildren, Justin Danner, Kayleigh Hight, Emily Foss and Samuel Bedea, her three great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brantley and Caroline and the enumerable friends and family whose lives she touched. Alice has requested a small private service in WA with family and a few close friends to be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be sent to rememberingalicewhitman@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Alice’s name to your local Audubon Society chapter or your favorite animal shelter.
