Alice P. Kenmore, 90, of Payson, Arizona died May 14, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at Brooks Mortuary with Matt Ray officiating. Burial will be at Dreamland Cemetary in Canyon, Texas.
Alice was born on February 8th, 1930 and raised in Canyon, Texas. She graduated from West Texas State with a Bachelor of Business Administration. There after, she moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1955 and was the business teacher at Tucson High School. She continued to substitute teach for the public schools of Arizona and taught adult vocational courses for MDTA. Also completing graduate courses at University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.
On December 26th, 1958 she married the love of her life Hoyt Kenmore. To this union God granted them two miracles, Neal Reese and Nina Ree.
Alice was always supportive of her family’s participation in church related activities, Blue Birds, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts. She rarely missed a school function in which her children and grandchildren were invloved. She always encouraged them in their extracurricular activities.
Alice, herself, was an avid doll collector. Her lifelong interest of collecting dolls carried from early childhood to her death. Her collection grew from her many world travels where she always returned with at least one doll to add to her collection. She also shared and grew interest with friends through her affiliation in many doll clubs.
While her children grew, Alice started working for Century-21 and became a successful real-tor. Her drive and passion for hard work and never giving up till the job was done, pushed her to become a top producer for the company.
She worked diligently with Meals on Wheels and senior citizen activities related to her church in Tempe, Arizona. In 1988 she retired and became a full time resident of Payson, Arizona. While living in Payson Alice and Hoyt participated in multiple service organizations thats helped develop and strengthen their community including: Payson Community Kids, Hospice, Time Out Shelter, Northern Gila County Genealogical Library, and teenage pregnancy programs; while also participating in the care of her mother and father.
In 1997, utilizing her management and business skills, Alice transitioned her grandfather’s ranch (established in 1925) into a profitable and diverse income, leaving a legacy to be maintained by her decendants for decades to come.
Alice continued her works and compassion for the community and love of her family until her death. She is preceded by her parents, Felix A. Pierce and Tommie Pierce.
Survivors include her loving husband Hoyt Kenmore, son Neal (Jane) Kenmore, daughter Nina Kenmore, grandchildren Pierce (Andrea) Kenmore, Amanda Kenmore, Todd Johnson, Mark Johnson, Michele Anderson, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to Payson Community Kids (213 S. Concord Rd.) or NGCG Library (302 E. Bonita) both of Payson, Arizona 85541.
