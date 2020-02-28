Alpha Roberta (Martin) Atchley was born on June 13, 1933 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away on February 22, 2020 in Payson, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Atchley and her son Thomas Atchley. She is survived by her daughters Sherry (Mark) Dugan and Susan (Arthur) Lloyd and her sons Tim (Vivian) Atchley, Terry Atchley and Tracy (Adelita) Atchley. Alpha was blessed with ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
