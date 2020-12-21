Alvalee (Lee) Sears Jr. passed away at Payson hospital from Covid-19 related complications on Nov. 22nd, 2020.
Lee was born in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 2, 1943. A Navy veteran, Lee and his family lived in Payson, AZ.
Lee was proud he achieved sobriety in 1986. He dedicated his life to helping others by providing sober living environments in Phoenix, Glendale, Payson, and Globe, AZ.
He also taught classes and counseled on staying sober. Lee was loved by many.
He started a nonprofit organization to provide disadvantaged children with free coats.
He was proud he had the ability to “Give back to the down and out and the less fortunate.”
Lee always carried a comb in his back pocket and had a smile as he would comb his full head of white hair.
Lee is survived by Diana, his wife of 11 years; a family of 5 brothers and sisters; and 8 children.
Lee was a husband, father, brother, friend, mentor and neighbor and he will be greatly missed.
Lee, we will forever love and miss you. A celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.
