Alvie Fincher, born June 1, 1948 in Casa Grande, died December 3, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janet; daughters Jamie Niel Cigan and Lainie Niel; son Charles Niel; son-in-law James; daughter-in-law Meagan; sisters Dorothy Chatenay and LaVerne Wolfe; nephew and friend Jerry Fincher; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Alvie served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, and was a truck driver for 32 years. He was loved and is missed.

