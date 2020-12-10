Alvie Fincher, born June 1, 1948 in Casa Grande, died December 3, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janet; daughters Jamie Niel Cigan and Lainie Niel; son Charles Niel; son-in-law James; daughter-in-law Meagan; sisters Dorothy Chatenay and LaVerne Wolfe; nephew and friend Jerry Fincher; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Alvie served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, and was a truck driver for 32 years. He was loved and is missed.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Planning and Zoning Commission approves 42 home development plat
- Home Depot surprises Time Out with donation
- Rim Country lawmakers seek to overturn certified election results
- Payson Parks and Recreation Commission has new faces and goals
- Payson schools operating in ‘crisis mode’
- Sheriff: Campsite thieves identified
- Kaitie’s Closet helps 370 children
- Rim Country rescuer’s role expands in 2021
- Fossil Creek plan would further limit access
- Industrial Development Authority ready to hit the ground running
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!