Amelda “Mel” Clasen, age 84 passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1, 2019, in Castle Pines Colorado. Mel was born April 13, 1935 in Andale, Kansas to Mathew and Gabriella Clasen, the 4th of 7 children.
She graduated from Yates Center, KS High School in 1952. Mel had retired in Payson and lived at the Canal Senior Apartments prior to moving to Colorado in July, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Robert and Kenneth; 1 sister, Kathryn; and 2 granddaughters, Shannon and Sarah.
She is survived by her 2 sisters, Diane Kathe and Betty Jo Ross; her bother, Norman Clasen; her 3 children Glen (& Darci) Helin, Mark Helin, and Lisa (& Aaron) Bridegam; six grandchildren, four great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mel will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In keeping with Mel’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!