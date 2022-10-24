Andrea (Andee) Lee Mawby

Andee Mawby of Payson, AZ passed on Oct. 14, 2022 at the age of 75. She is survived by husband Gene Mawby, daughter Tiffany Harold, and son Richard Mawby, all live in Payson; 14 grandchildren, a great-grandson, along with brother Rick Ball, nieces and nephews.

Andee was born in San Francisco, CA and was adopted by Dorcie and Bill Ball, both deceased. She grew up in Kingman and Phoenix, AZ. Married in 1969 to Gene and they moved to Pine, AZ in 1981. Moved from Pine, AZ to Washington State in 2006 and then back to Payson in 2019 to be close to children and grandchildren.

