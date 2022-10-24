Andrea (Andee) Lee Mawby

Andee Mawby of Payson, AZ passed on Oct. 14, 2022 at the age of 75. She is survived by husband Gene Mawby, daughter Tiffany Harold, and son Richard Mawby, all live in Payson; 14 grandchildren, a great-grandson, along with brother Rick Ball, nieces and nephews.
Andee was born in San Francisco, CA and was adopted by Dorcie and Bill Ball, both deceased. She grew up in Kingman and Phoenix, AZ. Married in 1969 to Gene and they moved to Pine, AZ in 1981. Moved from Pine, AZ to Washington State in 2006 and then back to Payson in 2019 to be close to children and grandchildren.
She worked for Payson Jewelers (AZ), then for Anthony’s Jewelers (WA) for many years for each of them and enjoyed her job.
She also helped her husband sell gold mining equipment for many years and made a lot of friends in the industry. She volunteered at the arboretum in Maple Valley and enjoyed gardening (not to include weeds).
Has been a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a member of the Payson Choral Society for a number of years and has enjoyed music and singing her throughout her entire life.
She will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payson, AZ on October 29th @ 12 Noon, 913 S. Ponderosa St., Payson, AZ. Interment at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, 335 Round Valley Road Cemetery.
