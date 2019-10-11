On Saturday, October 5, 2019 Andrew Ray Castillo passed away at the age of 52 in Payson, Arizona.
Andrew was born in West Covina, California on October 9, 1966 and moved to Arizona in 1979, where he ran cross country, wrestled, played football and baseball for Marcos de Niza High School. Baseball was his passion and you could always see Andrew wearing his favorite Dodger cap. Andrew’s second passion was dancing and he was amazing!
Andrew was a manager in the tile business. He worked on cars and loved life! You could always hear him laughing and cracking jokes. His laughter and love of life will be greatly missed.
Andrew is survived by his sons, Alex Ray Castillo and Ben Whitneybell; his father, Robert Sr. and his mother, Elida; his sister, Estella; three brothers, Robert Jr., David and Rodrigo; three nephews, Robert III, Anthony and Chad Taylor; niece, Danielle Castillo and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 511 S. Saint Philip St., Payson, AZ 85541. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
If sending flowers, please send to the church on the day of the services before 10 a.m. and cards can be mailed to 603 S. Spruce Cir., Payson, AZ 85541.
