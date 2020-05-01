Andrew Spencer Ashby, 41, of Phoenix, Arizona, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 after losing a valiant battle with cancer.
Andy was born in Payson, Arizona to Dale and Nancy Ashby after a particularly late snow in the spring of 1979. Andrew lived a life to be proud of and enjoyed living to the fullest. He loved to go fishing every chance he had. He kept a fishing pole and tackle box in his truck for the unplanned stop and when there was no time to stop he planned fishing trips for his free time. Growing up in the mountains and forest of Christopher Creek, Arizona as his backyard, shaped his love for the outdoors, conservation, and adventure. He learned about hard work from a father that was always willing to go fishing and character from a mother who pushed him to fulfill his dreams.
Andrew “Andy” graduated from Payson High School in 1997. He went on to place hard work and exemplary effort into his education and career. First came the hard work as a member of the Pleasant Valley Engine 58 crew in the summer, then long hours of studying textbooks and attending college classes in the fall. Andrew graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a plan for a bright future. He was a well known and successful Professional Engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation and was recognized for his 20 years of service. Andrew spoke of his most proud professional accomplishment as working with Native American tribes in efforts to improve water resource management to benefit Native American people.
If you knew Andy, he was your friend. He was a gentle giant with a big personality to match. He could strike a conversation with anyone, usually with a comedic twist, and had a depth of knowledge beyond his textbooks that spanned into history, music, current events, sports, hunting and fishing among other things. He deeply cared for his family and friends and showed this through his trustworthy kind disposition. Always patient and level headed in his words of wisdom. He inspired our imaginations and kept his cool under pressure. Andrew was a great storyteller who carried the conversation and made everyone feel welcome and important around him.
Andrew spoke of the things he most valued and that was his family. Being a father of two boys brought him the most satisfaction in life. He shared his love of the outdoors with them and his strong character. He gave time to his sons freely and inspired their imaginations to go on to become “who they want to be.” Andy was a dedicated father, husband (divorced), son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for making time for a baseball game, taking that fishing trip, being playful at work, his character and optimism, his professional accomplishments and his shoulder to lean on.
Andrew left behind good memories for his two boys, Wesley Ashby (9) and Parker Ashby (5); former wife Jamie; father Dale Ashby; mother Nancy Ashby; sister Ivy (Garrett) McCullough; nieces Emily and Madelyn; nephew Corbin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his work family and friends too many to count.
A celebration of life will be scheduled once this unprecedented time of pandemic in our nation has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, https://hov.org/donate/, as they provided great care and comfort with dignity during Andy’s final days. Recently his work family organized a team to support the Arizona D-backs race against cancer in honor of Andy, which will take place at a future time. As Andrew’s father, mother and sister stood by his side in his final moments they were reminded of his words, “I have no regrets,” and they were deeply proud of the life he lived.
“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”
— Ernest Hemingway
