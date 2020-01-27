Angela Maria Meloni Jaques died at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott on December 27, 2019. She was born February 9, 1935 in Genoa, Italy.
She survived the difficult years of WWII in her native city before immigrating with her mother to the United States, arriving in New York January 7, 1955. The two women continued on to San Diego, CA where Maria worked as a laundress until she met and married Frank Jaques in 1966. The Jaques made their home in San Diego until moving to Payson, AZ in 1983, where Maria published a memoir of her wartime experiences in a small booklet entitled “The War Birds.”
They moved to Prescott in 2003 to be near the VA hospital. The Jaques loved to travel, attending reunions of his WWII shipmates from the USS Bryant all across the United States. They also traveled to her home town of Genoa and to his native Canada to visit relatives, until his death in 2010. She was a loving wife, a generous friend and neighbor and a cheerful presence wherever she went.
Mrs. Jaques is survived by cousins in California and Italy, and by her cousin Matthew Richmond of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to People Who Care, 147 Grove Avenue, Prescott 86301 or to the church. She will be interred with her beloved husband of 44 years in the Prescott National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Together Forever!
