Angela Torres went to be with the Lord Sat., Oct. 30th. Angela was born on May 20th, 1943 in Guachochi Chihuahua, Mexico. She is survived by her children: Dora Yvette & Frank Penunuri, Juan Carlos & Charlotte June Torres; her grandchildren, Dorothy & Jesse Castillo, Olivia and Maddie Mia Penunuri, Allison Jane Salas, Caesar J. Rose, Lyric Rose Allen, Kody Daniel, Wyatt Edward and Blue James VanBuskirk.
Angela is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years. Edward R. Torres.
Angela will always be remembered for her unmoving faith in God and was a devoted member of St. Philips Parish in Payson.
Angela stayed active in numerous social and faith based organizations. She regularly volunteered and donated to various charities.
Angela’s extended family included 56 nephews and nieces spanning two countries and several states.
Friends and family will miss her dearly.
Angela was the beloved sister to 9 brothers and sisters, and the sister-in-law to 3.
The joy of the Lord that was so evident in her life should remind everyone who loved her and whom she loved, that life in Jesus Christ and His love are Forever and Ever, Amen!
Viewing on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1pm to 4pm at Messingers Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd. Services are 10am Saturday, Nov. 13 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 511 S. St. Phillips St.
