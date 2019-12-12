Anita L. Craddock passed away peacefully in hospice on December 7, 2019. She had a home in Tonto Village until she sold it several years ago.
She owned a Nita’s Hideaway in Tempe, Arizona from 1974 to 1998.
She leaves behind longtime friend, Jimmy Nakatsu; daughter, Tammie Mendoza, Payson, AZ; grandson, Tyler Rice, Gilbert, AZ; granddaughter, Mikayla Mendoza, Payson, AZ; two grandsons and one grandson due to be born in January 2020.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lucky Lou’s in Chandler, AZ, 2-5 p.m.
