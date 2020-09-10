Ann Catherine Klein, born March 23, 1929, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020 while at home, surrounded by her daughter, her pastor, and a loving nurse from Hospice Compassus.
Ann was the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Grosskopf and was the youngest of 7 siblings. She was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. Her father preceded her death in a train crash while on his way home from work in 1940. Her mother preceded her in death in 1974. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John, Esther, Carl, Betty, Ruth, and Jean.
Ann moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1957. She retired to Payson to live near her daughter and family in 1993. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. During her working years, she worked for several places, with most of her career being with Honeywell in Phoenix, AZ.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathy Klein, wife of the late Butch Klein. (To clarify, Klein was also Kathy’s maiden name before marrying Butch, and Ann was Kathy’s mother.) Ann is further survived by her grandson, Joey Klein (Katie), adopted grandson, Joe Sanchez, and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Klein, Ellie Jo Klein, and Cadyn Sanchez, along with other loving extended family.
Ann gave her life to Christ in 1995 and we are blessed to know that she now resides in Heaven with Jesus, knowing full health and glory.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain Bible Church; Pastor Dave Greiner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Compassus in Payson, AZ.
