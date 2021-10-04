Tony, 91, passed away peacefully on September 21st, 2021 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Star Valley, AZ.
He was the 1st born child of 7 given by the lord to L.C. “Tex/Tucker” Whetten and Sarah Maude Judd in Chuhuichupa, Chihuahua, Mexico. He migrating to El Paso, Texas at the age of 17 where he began working for the El Paso Fire Department. There he met his wife of 64 years, Bette Lee Beecroft, also from Mexico.
Tony later accepted a position with the El Paso Natrual Gas Company which relocated him to Arizona, having resided in Duncan, Arlington and Benson where he worked for 20 years. He is also a veteran having served 2 terms in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
In 1970, Tony relocated to Heber, AZ where he purchased a business and resided for 8 years. Life later took him to Nutrioso, Show Low, Mesa and Apache Junction. Upon his retirement Tony relocated to Star Valley to be closer to family where he has lived for the past 17 years. Tony is preceded in death by both his parents, wife Bette, brother Johnnie C. Whetten, grandson Rhett Whetten and great granddaughter Alli Hanson. He leaves behind 3 children, Tony Jr. (Stephanie) of Prescott, Rhonda East (Murry) of Tucson and John Whetten (Bernadette) of Star Valley. Additionally, Tony is the proud patriarch of 14 grandkids, 32 (& 1/2) great-grandkids and 5 great-great-grandkids.
Per Tony’s wishes he will be laid to rest next to Bette in the Heber cemetery on October 9th at 11 AM during a graveside ceremony. Friends are welcome to attend. Bring a brief story to share if you can.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Compassus of Payson.
