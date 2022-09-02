Arlene Ruth Stastny, Loving wife and friend to all, passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the age of 95.
Arlene was born April 4th, 1927, in Wayne County, city of Detroit, Michigan, to Ruth DeHaan and Fred Kennedy. She spent much of her childhood in and around Michigan before moving to Tucson, Arizona where she graduated from Tucson High School in May of 1946. After high school, Arlene worked in the medical field as a records secretary eventually moving to Phoenix, Arizona sometime in the early sixties.
In June of 1968, Arlene married Edward Stastny and moved with Ed to Payson, Arizona where Ed worked as the Maintenance Foreman for the Payson Hospital. Arlene continued her work as a records secretary for a local doctor and they built a beautiful cabin home in East Verde Park, just north of Payson, where they lived happily for many years. In the late eighties, Arlene and Ed sold their dream cabin home and moved to a home in Payson to be closer to work.
Arlene was an avid crocheter, loved to play games and cards and both she and Ed were very active members in the Community United Presbyterian Church where they worshiped and were active in numerous church and community activities. Arlene was known for her infectious smile, hospitality, and her kind spirit. She was also an avid Arizona Diamondbacks fan and enjoyed collecting Diamondbacks bobble heads. As a woman of faith, Arlene believed God would take her home.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister Theresa. She will be laid to rest next to Ed.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Humane Society of Central Arizona, located at 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, AZ 85541. Arlene loved animals!
