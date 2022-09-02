Arlene Ruth Stastny

Arlene Ruth Stastny, Loving wife and friend to all, passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the age of 95.

Arlene was born April 4th, 1927, in Wayne County, city of Detroit, Michigan, to Ruth DeHaan and Fred Kennedy. She spent much of her childhood in and around Michigan before moving to Tucson, Arizona where she graduated from Tucson High School in May of 1946. After high school, Arlene worked in the medical field as a records secretary eventually moving to Phoenix, Arizona sometime in the early sixties.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.