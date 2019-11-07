Art passed away Oct. 7, 2019. Born Dec. 16, 1953 in Holbrook and lived there until he and wife, Judi moved to Payson in 2007. Art is survived by his wife of 47 ½ years, Judi; son Jeff (Amber); grandchildren, Jacob and Sydni; and brother John Pitcher. There will be a celebration of life next year in Holbrook.

