Arthur Harrison Hargrave (1934-2022) Feb 10, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A true born and raised Arizonan Cowboy.Born July 18th, 1934, in Phoenix, Arizona.Passed on January 26th, 2022, at his home in Mesa, AZ. Survived by his wife, Iwana; children, Cheryl, Scott, Suzanne, Jimbo, Donny (and spouses); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way.An open house will be held at their Mesa home on April 9th, 2022, from 10-2 p.m. for family and friends that can’t attend the Celebration of Life on July 16th, 2022, at the Ranch in Lakeside, Arizona.In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of the Valley. 