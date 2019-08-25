Arthur Manley Guida entered this world on Aug. 22, 1925 and departed for his heavenly adventures on Aug. 4, 2019 at 93 years old.
Born in Akron, Colo. to Dorothy Adeline Parriott and Frank H. Guida, Art weighed 12 pounds at birth, perhaps foreshadowing his large life to come.
Art received his education in the Akron schools, graduating in 1943 from Akron High School. He spent the summers of his youth working for his Uncle Lloyd and Aunt Rickie Parriott on their ranch in Holdridge, Neb.
Always a patriot, Art enlisted in the United States Navy and left to serve before his high school graduation. He was a radioman second class during World War II, serving aboard the NTS Farragut Idaho, USS Appalachian, USS Rocky Mount and USS Grand Canyon. He was on Leyte Island in the Philippines when Gen. MacArthur waded ashore.
On Aug. 18, 1946, he was honorably discharged. He made numerous life-long friends during his time in the military and enjoyed reunions and sharing memories with them throughout his life. Art loved his country and wore his WWII service cap with great pride.
In 1947, Art was united in marriage to Renata loel Muchow. They were married until 1970 when Renata passed away. Two daughters were born to this union, Rickie Ann and Pamela Sue, who was born prematurely and passed away shortly after her birth.
After his Navy career, Art attended pharmacy school in Denver and became a licensed pharmacist. Jobs in the field were scarce, and while he did not practice, he held his license until two years prior to his death.
After Art completed pharmacy school, a land and oil man named Patrick Doheny, came to Art’s home base in Akron/Washington County from California. Doheny needed someone who knew the area to drive him around and assist in the purchase of land leases. Art took the job and worked for Doheny for decades, launching a diverse and successful career in the oil business. And, as was typical of Art, he made numerous life-long friends throughout his career.
Although he lived on the plains in Akron, Art officed in Denver and was a pioneer rail commuter, daily riding the train 120 miles each way to work and back. However, typical of his adventurous spirit, some nights he would not de-train in Akron, but rather ride the rails to Chicago, playing gin rummy. He also owned racehorses and loved traveling to follow the racing circuit to watch the horses run.
Art was civic minded, serving his Akron community with dedication. He was a member of the Akron School Board, the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, the Elks club and numerous other civil, professional and private organizations.
Always a small-town fellow at heart, Art lived an adventurous life that was anything but small. Devoted to, and adored by, his family, Art was an outstanding provider. He was a seasoned world traveler, an ambitious, driven businessman with an intense, dynamic personality to match, and a loyal, trusted friend and associate.
In 1974, Art was married to Betty Wise Allen from Phoenix, Ariz., and she joined him in his adventures of international and around-the-world travel. They lived happily together in Denver, Phoenix, Pinetop and finally, Payson for 45 years.
An avid golfer, Art belonged to the Denver, Phoenix, and White Mountain Country Clubs. He loved fishing, both in the United States and in favorite places in Alaska, Canada and South America. He took his grandchildren on fishing expeditions as well as landing the lunkers with fellow anglers among his friends.
Art was a champion of bawdy banter, ribald repartee and calculated competition. He could cut with a razor-sharp insult, freeze with an icy stare. Conversely, he could melt a heart with sentiments from his soft, marshmallow center. He had great compassion for anyone sick or suffering and he was over-the-top generous.
Art’s sense of humor was unique, unforgettable, unmatchable. He was a peachy dancer, a snappy dresser and highly knowledgeable in numerous arenas. He could rapidly add long columns of large figures in his head to the amazement and delight of his grandchildren and bewilderment of his math-challenged family members.
After retirement, Art and Betty adopted two small cats. Art was unashamedly affectionate with them, even brushing them while softly singing lullabies to his “kids.” The big, tough man with a roar like a lion had been tamed by two furry felines.
On Nov. 21, 2014, Art was presented with the Navy medals he earned but failed to collect while serving his country. Those medals, including the Navy Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Button and the Honorable Service lapel pin (Ruptured Duck) were requested from the Navy by Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, and presented by the same in Payson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Renata; daughter, Pamela Sue; stepson, Michael Allen; and various relatives from the Muchow family.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Rickie Ann Guida of Littleton, Colo.; grandson, Lance Justin Wood of Tucson; granddaughter, Amy Loel Phelan of North Hollywood, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Hannah Johanna-Wood of Stranverger, Norway; step-daughter, Rickie Allen of Payson; stepgrandchildren Erin O’Neil Cullum and husband Joel of Peoria, Erica O’Neil and three daughters of Glendale, and Andrew Walters, wife, Susan, and five children of Queen Creek; and loving Muchow, nieces, nephews and relatives.
A private family service, featuring the impeccable Payson Arizona Military Honor Guard, was held Aug. 7 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home. Art was laid to rest Aug. 8 at Phoenix Memorial Park Cemetery in Phoenix.
Memorial donations may be sent to Time Out Shelter, P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547.
