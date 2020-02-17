Arthur spent most of his life as a civil servant. He was a Marine in the Korean War and had various police duties throughout his career as a civilian. After his police career with Phoenix Police Department he retired to Payson and continued doing volunteer police work. Art would want to thank all of you, the great people who cared for him in his last years. Rest In Peace our dear friend!
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society or charity of your choice.
