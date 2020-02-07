Audrey Lee Moore, 90, of Valentine, NE peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord Dec. 30th, 2019 after a long battle of multiple health complications. Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte, NE arranged cremation. Memorial services are scheduled at Avondale Baptist Church, Avondale, AZ, Sat., May 2nd, 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her name to the Mary B. Rhodes Medical Scholarship through the WMU Foundation to carry on her missions legacy and love for young people. You can give online at: https://bit.ly/3aNnHFm or mail your gift to: Mary B. Rhodes Scholarship, c/o WMU Foundation, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242.
