Austin Dale Haught was born 93 years ago in Payson, Arizona to Samuel (Papa Sam) Haught and Carrie (Mama Sam) Hunnicutt. The Haught family resided on the Walnut Creek Ranch in Young. Carrie rode horseback through Hells Gate to give birth in Payson. When Austin was 6 weeks old, she rode back to the ranch, where Austin grew up. He was the youngest of 16 combined brothers and sisters. In 1943 Austin joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served on the USS Sierra Naval ship during WWII as a fire control man for 3 years.
When Austin returned, he met and married Edna Rae Malone and they welcomed Kenneth Dale (Cub) in 1947, Deborah Rae in 1948 and Karen Lee in 1950. Austin was a rancher and worked in the mines to supplement his income. In 1962 he left Arizona and moved to Cortez, Colorado where he bought a successful farm/ranch operation. In 1968 Austin and Edna Rae were divorced.
In 1970 Austin met and married Frieda Harper who had a 4-year-old daughter Karen Rene. They moved back to Arizona and lived in Tucson, Buckeye and then Gilbert where they welcomed Lisa Ann in March of 1976. Austin ran ranches and got his real estate license. With his knowledge of ranches across Arizona, he and Frieda developed a successful real estate business. In 1983 Austin, Frieda and Lisa moved to Payson where they continued to operate their real estate business for 36 years. Austin had a very sharp mind and was an avid reader. He was a well-known storyteller.
Austin is survived by his son Ken (Marie) Haught and 4 daughters Debbie Bradshaw, Karen (Dennis) Arnett, Karen (Stephen) Yose and Lisa (Gordon) Dimbat. He has 30 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife Frieda who he missed very much. Late on December 23, 2019, there was a joyous reunion in Heaven with the people he loved.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Payson on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Austin will then be laid to rest next to his wife Frieda in the Young Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Compassus of Payson.
