Barbara Jean Hale Ashby, 69, of pioneering Gila County families, died in Payson on August 24, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, Jeff Ashby, and six children: Luke (Jennifer), Jodi (Travis), Jaime (Andy), Maw and Julie, Utah, Jessica Grimmer, Tommy (Amelia). She is also survived by her sister Ladonna Echols and brother Ralph Duke.
See full life history at: https://secure.funeral-webhosting.net/myt/obituary/Barbara-Ashby
Funeral services will be at Messenger Mortuary in Payson with a public viewing at 9 a.m. and the funeral at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Graveside service in Gisela to follow.
