On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Barbara Jean Smith, passed away at the age of 78 in Payson, AZ, due to acute heart failure at home quickly and suddenly.
Barbara was born on July 7, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Charles Franklin and Georgia Jeanette Smith, both of Little Rock, Arkansas originally.
A successful and honored cosmetologist by trade as a young woman, Barbara’s artistic flair took her to crafts, interior design, painting, quilting, sewing and even upholstering. She was a very arduous worker no matter the endeavor. She was a perfectionist in her arts and business assignments. She always gave more than she duly received.
She loved animals and plants as well, which brought her much solace in a very stressful life in which she struggled to balance work while caring for very ill parents.
Her next oldest sister, Pamela of Prescott, and the youngest sister, Tiana of Payson and Phoenix along with a multitude of cousins from coast to coast, survive Barbara.
Mountain Meadows Memorial Park Crematory cremated Barbara on July 19, 2021 in Payson, AZ. Her ashes will be scattered in nature at a later date.
Any donations given in Barbara’s memory to the Humane Society of Central AZ would be greatly appreciated. Pamela rescued Barbara’s Jack Russell, Chaz, named after her father from this very helpful shelter. Chaz now happily resides with Pamela and her Standard Poodle.
