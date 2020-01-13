Barbara Joanne Fishel of Payson, Arizona, passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on November 10, 1931 in Lordsburg, New Mexico to parents Samuel A. Foster and Lena Pace Foster.
Barbara graduated from Duncan High School before marrying George Fishel, Jr. on January 7, 1952. The couple was blessed with 4 children: George Donald, Daniel Drew, Karla Jolene and Gary Wade. Barbara was always known as the life of the party and a female version of Will Rogers who “never saw a stranger.” She was the greatest mom ever.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, George Fishel, Jr.; her children, Daniel Drew Fishel, Karla Jolene (Bob) Lockwood and Gary Wade Fishel; her 6 grandchildren, Justine, Jolene, Jamie, Samuel, Jacob and Sterling; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Albert and Lena Pace Foster; and her son, George Donald Fishel, and daughter-in-law, Susan Fishel.
A graveside service was held in the Duncan Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019 beginning with a visitation at 1:30 p.m. followed by the services at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mcdougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.cald-wellfuneral-chapel.com.
