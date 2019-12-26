Barbara Lee (Rinehart) McCray of Payson, Arizona died Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in Payson, AZ on December 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. and graveside services immediately following at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park in Payson.
Barbara was born August 11, 1940 to Russell D. Rinehart and Patty J. (Craven) Rinehart in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended high school in Grant City, Missouri and graduated from Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona.
Barbara married Jerry M. McCray on October 30th, 1974 in Mesa. Barbara and Jerry were co-owners of BJ Pest Exterminators in Payson for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father Russell D. Rinehart, mother Patty J. (Craven) Rinehart, and husband Jerry M. McCray.
Survivors are cousins, Nancy Smith (Redfield, IA), Beth Dart (Rockville, MA), Belinda Fido (Mesa, AZ) and her dear friend Elaine Bartell (Gilbert, AZ).
Memorials have been established to Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, AZ 85541.
Professional arrangements entrusted to Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
