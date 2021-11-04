Barbara (Barb) Ebeling passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Banner Payson Medical Center, Payson, Arizona.
Barb was born on December 13, 1947 in Kankakee, Illinois. She is survived by her cousin, friend, roommate Sally Ebeling and several other cousins.
Barb started working for the United States Postal Service when she was 18 years old in Kankakee. She was able to get a transfer with USPS to Arizona where she attended college and continued working. She graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art. She retired in 2004 from the USPS after 34 years of service. She went back to Kankakee after retirement to take care of her elderly moth-er. In 2006 she moved to Payson, Az. after the passing of her mother.
Barb did not let retirement stop her from staying active, involved and being of service. She worked at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Library in Payson up until she passed. She loved doing genealogy and was an expert at it. She helped many families trace their roots, which was quite difficult at times.
Barb’s greatest love was for art and she was an amazing artist. She loved painting. Barb was involved in classes at the community college and several painting groups in town.
Through working at the genealogy library Barb met Patty Henderson (deceased). They became fast friends. When Patty informed her of a Scotish women’s organization that was being establishd in Payson, AZ she was all in. July 28th, 2012 the Daughters of Scotia formed Monarch of the Glen Lodge #262. Barb was a very active member and a vital part of the organization. She held several positions: Chief Daughter, Past Chief Daughter and has been Recording Secretary for several years. She was a devoted and loyal member. She leaves a hole in our hearts as well as our lodge.
Scottish Blessing
May the roads rise with you,
And the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields
and until we meet again,
May the Lord hold you in the hollow of His hand.
Barb was loved and will be missed by family and many friends from all walks of life.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 401 East Tyler Parkway, Payson, AZ 85541.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 West Wilson Court, Payson, AZ 85541, #928-468-6419. Barb loved dogs. Donations can be made to the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society, Inc., 302 East Bonita Street, Payson, AZ 85541, #928-474-2139.
