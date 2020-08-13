Barbara Werner born September 9, 1940. She passed away at her home in Payson, Arizona on June 30, 2020. Barbara was a talented florist and was known for her quick wit and humor. She enjoyed her retirement gardening and training her sweet dog Espresso as a therapy dog. She would often take Espresso to a local senior center, and toward the end Espresso was of great comfort to her. She is survived by her devoted husband Doug (married 50 years), loving daughter Tara, son-in-law Greg, and sister Chyrrell. She will be deeply missed and forever live on in our hearts. Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- EAC names VP of academic and student affairs
- Housing for medical students unveiled
- Online classes through at least Oct. 12
- Fierce local congressional, state legislative battles looming
- Payson council candidates face Nov. 3 runoff
- Taking time out to celebrate former executive director
- Rim Country Tractor Club goes to market
- Goldfield Fire impedes travel on 87 this week
- Christopher Creek says goodbye to great lady
- Fly lines: Everything you need to know to get fishing
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!