Barbara M. Werner

Barbara Werner born September 9, 1940. She passed away at her home in Payson, Arizona on June 30, 2020. Barbara was a talented florist and was known for her quick wit and humor. She enjoyed her retirement gardening and training her sweet dog Espresso as a therapy dog. She would often take Espresso to a local senior center, and toward the end Espresso was of great comfort to her. She is survived by her devoted husband Doug (married 50 years), loving daughter Tara, son-in-law Greg, and sister Chyrrell. She will be deeply missed and forever live on in our hearts. Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time.

