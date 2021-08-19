PHOENIX - Barbara Music Felzer, 84 of Phoenix, formerly of Payson, AZ and Columbus, OH passed away on July 30, 2021. Barb was a beloved Mother, Nana and friend. She was preceded in death by her Mother Naomi Music, Father William Music and her siblings Bill and Judy. She leaves behind her two daughters Lauren (Greg) and Lynn (Tim); four grandchildren Megan, Bob, Ryan, Nick; and seven great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of adventure and a wonderful sense of humor. A true talent and passion for interior design. The world was a better place with her in it!
