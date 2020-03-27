Barbara Rexstrew passed quietly with her daughter at her bedside on March 19th at Peace Health Hospital in Vancouver, Washington.
Barbara was married to Ernie Rexstrew until his death in 2016. She is also preceded in death by son Heath in 2004 and many other loved ones.
She had lived in Payson for 30+ years until she moved to be with her daughter in May last year.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Shanna Campbell (Abe); granddaughters, Brooklyn Campbell and Jessica Campbell; 1 grandson, Dallas Rexstrew; and great-grandson, Oliver; 2 brothers and 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!