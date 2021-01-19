Barbara (Bobbie) died 1-7-2021. She was 71 years of age. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Marie G. Curci and the late Domenic F. Curci.
She is survived by her brother John M. Curci and Matthew D. Curci of Pa.
Bobbie was an avid animal lover. In her early years in Philadelphia, Bobbie had a successful dog grooming business. In her later years, Bobbie moved to AZ and had a successful private business in breeding exotic birds and continued in loving animals and caring for the world’s green environment.
Bobbie will be remembered as the independent entrepreneur that was her trademark in her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!