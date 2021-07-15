Ben passed away on July 10, 2021. He was the very best husband, father, uncle, brother and son a family could ever ask for. Ben was equally loved by friends and co-workers. He was an extraordinary police officer with AZ DPS who saved many lives by his actions and caring. Ben was an exemplary representation of what it means to put on a uniform and serve your community. Ben, a military veteran, served in the United States Marine Corps with honor and distinction.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica; son Cody, daughter, Khloe; his parents Karl and Alexis; sister Katrina Kjellstrom-Holmes; brother-in-law Johnny Holmes; nephews Darren and Christian Pinaire and Ezra Escobedo; Jessica’s mother Colleen Miller, father Mark Miller, sister Markie and brother Clay; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
We ask that you keep us all in your prayers. In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the GoFundMe education fund for Cody and Khloe: Cody and Khloe Kjellstrom College Fund.
