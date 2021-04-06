Barney grew up in Huntington Beach, Ca.; was preceded in death by his parents, and 7 brothers and sisters. He left a wife, 5 daughters and 10 grandchildren. Memorial services April 16, 2:00 p.m. at St. Philips Catholic Church.
Bernard David Blodgett: June 1, 1940 - March 6, 2021
