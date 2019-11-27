Bernerd (Bernie) C. Doddroe passed to God on Nov. 19, 2019. He was born in Columbus, OH on Dec. 1, 1949. In 1966 he moved so So. Cal and in 1968 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served his country proudly and after an honorable discharge, he went to work for Long Beach Naval Ship Yard. Starting as an apprentice he earned certifications in 8 different metal trades and worked his way up to General Foreman. When they closed the Shipyard in 1995, he moved to Payson and started Bernie’s Mobile Welding. Through the years he was a great father and wonderful husband, enjoying many activities. He enjoyed Martial Arts and trained under Bruce Lee. He earned 3 different Black Belts and later became an instructor. He loved racing cars with his brother, was a hunter and camper, and loved life as he lived it his way. Bernie is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughter, Christine; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 brothers, Harry and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many.
We love you. God Bless you, Bernie. Now there is no more pain.
