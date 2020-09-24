Berniece Frances Gaskill, 90, of Payson, passed away at home on July 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born August 18, 1929 to Valentine and Barbara (Seitz) Orth at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hays, Kansas.
In 1947 she graduated from Hays High School, and was immediately hired by Mr. Titus, owner of Farmers State Bank in Hays, as a teller. There, she met the love of her life Veryl, and they were married in 1952 for 47 years. In August of 1976, they decided to take on a new adventure and moved their family to Payson.
Berniece is survived by two brothers, Donald and Norman Orth; five children, Cynthia (Paul), Tamara (Briney), Cherise (Herrman), Anthony and Dara (Riggins); 17 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Valentine and Barbara; sisters Althea, Marilyn, Dorothy, and Patricia; her husband Veryl; son Jeffrey; and great-grandbaby Conner (Paul).
Berniece attended Mountain Bible Church since its founding.
Service was held August 6, 2020 at Messinger Funeral Home at 3pm, with viewing at 2pm, and interment followed at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park in Round Valley.
In Berniece’s honor she would have loved for any donations to be made to the Central AZ Humane Society.
Our precious Mom’s journey on earth has ended, but her new one has begun in the presence of the LORD.
