Bettie Julkes of Payson passed away suddenly at home on April 17, 2021 at the age of 71. Bettie was born in Memphis, Tennessee, lived in Gary, Indiana, Phoenix, Arizona and Payson.
Bettie was preceded in death by her mother, Bettie L.T. Jones, her father J.B. Jones Sr., and her sister Cynthia Smith. She is survived by the light of her life, her beloved son Jason, her brother Harold Jones (wife Theresa), sisters, Fanny Rankin and Connie Lynn Jones, and brother J. B. Jones, Jr.
Bettie taught at Purdue University and spent over twenty years as a Faculty Associate and Academic Counselor at Arizona State University. She never stopped teaching—educating her friends about exceptional leaders of color in the social justice movement.
She was politically active and spent many retirement hours advocating for human rights, social and racial justice. She was a frequent contributor to the Roundup’s Letters to the Editor. Bettie was a volunteer and counselor at the Time Out Shelter.
An avid adventurer, she spent her summers traveling, often with her son Jason, to seven continents and 48 of the 50 states and all the National Parks. She said she moved to Payson to be near the mountains and trees which she so enjoyed. A celebration of Bettie’s life will be held in the spring.
If you wish to honor her memory with a contribution, please consider the Time Out Shelter in Payson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!