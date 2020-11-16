Betty Gene Strang passed away peacefully at her home in Gisela, Arizona at the age of 89 on November 9, 2020. Betty left behind her husband of 70 years, Donald; her two daughters, Donna and Sandra; and six grandchildren. Betty was born in Wink, TX to Kline and Edith Gidcumb and moved to a ranch near Springerville, AZ at a young age. She moved to Prescott in her teens and met and married Don and raised their family in Scottsdale. They enjoyed spending time at the cabin she and Don built near Christopher Creek and later moved to Gisela. Betty could do anything she set her mind to. She loved carpentry, sewing, hunting, fishing and camping, painting, ceramics and many other creative pursuits.
