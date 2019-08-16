Betty Jane Wilcox was born May 6, 1938 in Norfolk, Virginia. “BJ” earned notoriety early as a vocalist singing on the radio.
In 1943, Betty and her family moved across the country to California. It was at San Pedro High School that she met the love of her life, Norman Wilcox. The couple married on New Year’s Eve of 1955. Norman was 19 and Betty was 17. Eleven months later, Betty gave birth to their first child, Norman Junior. Randy Paul, Rebecca Sue and Sheri Darlene followed soon after.
In 1964, the family moved to Bagdad, AZ. Betty loved to be involved in the church music community, serving as both adult and children’s choir director and vocalist. She also served as a Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher, and Cub Scout Den mother. She also enjoyed playing competitive tennis and bowling. After 20 years, Betty and Norm made their retirement residence in Payson, AZ. Betty once again threw herself into church work and loved serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She could always be counted on for one of her famous spontaneous “sermonettes.” She was always ready to pray for someone or shout, “Praise the Lord.”
Betty leaves behind her four children, 12 grand-children, 22 great-grand-children, and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed as the matriarch of quite a lively and loving bunch.
