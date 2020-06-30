Betty Laird passed away Saturday, June 20 at her home in Payson.
She was born July 30, 1936 to Herman and Lenora Parker in Phoenix. She was the youngest of her two sisters Lorene and Jean. She stayed in the Phoenix area for much of her life and attended Phoenix Union High School. She met her sweetheart Jerry Laird there and they were married in 1953. She was married to Jerry for 63 years.
She moved to Payson in 1972 so that she and Jerry could buy and take over the Rainbo Bread business. They worked that business together for many years. People would say she was the prettiest bread lady they had ever seen while she visited the local stores in the bread truck.
When they sold that business, Betty worked for Wells Fargo Bank and Valley National Bank.
She was a devoted loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a devoted member of Mountain Bible Church where she served and worshipped. She loved God and Jesus passionately.
People that knew her always felt loved by her and called her friend. Indeed she was a friend to many.
In her end days she wanted to go home to heaven to see her husband and the family that had gone before her.
She had two children, Douglas and Gene (now deceased).
She is survived by son, Douglas; grandchildren, Jerod, Jordan and Barbara; great-grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, Jillian and Lillian.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 4 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road.
